New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday raised objections and expressed its disinclination to entertain a plea alleging that Rohingya refugees were picked by the Indian government for their purported deportation to Myanmar and were forcibly dropped into the sea after being taken to the Andaman Islands.

After questioning the counsel who appeared for the petitioners over the lack of evidence supporting the claims made in the plea, a bench led by Justice Surya Kant tagged the present case to be heard with another matter concerning Rohingya refugees, which is listed before a three-judge bench on July 31, 2025.

The court also noted that there is no material in support of the evidence in the plea, alleging that the Rohingyas are being deported, and sweeping statements are made in the plea.

"When the country is going through such a difficult time, you come up with such fancyful petitions," Justice Surya Kant told Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves, who appeared for the petitioners.

"Unless the allegations the evidence is supported by some prima facie material, it is difficult for us to sit over (to consider) a three-judge bench order," the court added.

The court also questioned the counsel on the source of the information cited by him and the petitioners.

"Unless a person is standing there and watching, who on Earth will confirm this," the court asked the counsel, raising doubts over the contentions raised in the plea.

"Invariably, when there is sufficient material, the courts will consider this matter. We are indicating to you that whatever material you can get -- something which can be placed on record and worth consideration -- we'll hear you. Every day you keep collecting something from social media and filing petitions," the bench stated, showing reluctance in considering the plea.

Gonsalves, however, vehemently argued that the families of the detained refugees, who are currently residing in Delhi, received the information from their relatives, who had somehow managed to reach the shore and asked local fishermen to make the call.

"They reported that they had been taken to international waters and abandoned there, left completely stranded and on their own," the plea stated.

Gonzalves also cited a United Nations Human Rights (UNHRC) report and the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) take on the protection of Rohingyas, urging the court to strongly consider the plea.

After hearing the senior counsel for some time, the court proceeded to tag the matter along with a similar matter, which is listed to be heard in July 2025. (ANI)

