New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed states and Union Territories to file a status report within two weeks on the implementation of the suggestions for formulation of rehabilitation policy for street children.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai noted that according to the affidavit of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), none of the states, except Chhattisgarh, have responded to the draft policy formulated by it.

The top court had earlier directed that the testimonies of children, who are victims of child trafficking, be recorded through video conference either at the district court complex or the office of the District Legal Services Authority in the district where the child is residing.

It had said it was concerned with obviating difficulties to the victims of trafficking concerning travelling long distances to give evidence in trial courts.

