New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave directions to social activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand to cooperate with the Gujarat Police in connection with a case filed against them over alleged misappropriation of funds.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and PK Mishra also refused to interfere with the Gujarat High Court's earlier order granting anticipatory bail to Setalvad and Anand in the case.

As Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that the two were not cooperating in the probe, the bench directed the couple to cooperate with the investigating agency in the case.

"SLPs were filed challenging grant of bail on certain terms and conditions. A considerable passage of time has already elapsed. On our query, we are informed that even the chargesheet has not been filed. ASG submits that there is an element of lack of cooperation. Be that as it may, the respondents will cooperate with the investigation as and when required," the bench said in its order.

Thereafter it disposed of the plea filed by the Gujarat government challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to them in the matter. The bench made her anticipatory bail order absolute.

The apex court also disposed of another plea filed by Setalvad seeking the expunction of remarks made by the Gujarat High Court in its February 8, 2019 judgement while granting her anticipatory bail.

The top court said, "It is trite to say that any observation made at the stage of bail can hardly have any influence on the trial of the matter. We are not required to say anything more."

The case of alleged misappropriation of funds was registered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on a complaint that accused Setalvad and her husband of "fraudulently" securing grants of Rs 1.4 crore from the union government through their NGO Sabrang Trust between 2008 and 2013. (ANI)

