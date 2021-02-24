New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday mooted an idea of involving judicial magistrates in monitoring police investigation in criminal cases and the collection of evidence saying it would enhance public confidence in the system.

The oral observations came from a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde which reserved its order on a suo motu case of 2017 related to the “deficiencies and inadequacies” in criminal trials in the country in which it has proposed to amend the criminal manual and the rules which can be incorporated in the existing ones of the High Courts.

"There is police investigation in which the investigating team goes to the scene of the crime and forgets to pick up crucial evidence. If a magistrate is associated with it, there will be a greater sense of responsibility for police", said the special bench which also comprised justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

During the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, the bench also observed that the participation of magistrates may enhance the faith of the public in the investigative system.

Senior advocate R Basant, assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, said that it would amount to treading the dangerous path as the role of adjudicators and the investigators would be merging.

The bench also dealt with the provisions of the draft criminal manual with senior advocates Sidharth Luthra, Basant and K Parameshwar, who are assisting the bench as amicus curiae, to make the criminal justice delivery system more efficient.

The apex court said it would order the judges to stop witnesses from coming to trial court for deposition if there was no chance of recording the statements on the given date as it would make the judicial system more “witness-friendly”.

Earlier, the apex court had found that some of the inadequacies and deficiencies in the criminal trials were relatable to the rules framed by various High Courts.

“Nonetheless, it was found necessary to prepare draft rules the provision of which can be incorporated in the existing rules by the High Courts. Accordingly, this court issued notices to the Registrars General of all the High Courts and the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States/Union Territories (UTs) including the Advocates General and the Standing Counsel for the States/UTs for arriving at a general consensus to amend the Criminal Manual to bring about uniform best practices across the country,” it had said.

It had also directed the High Courts to submit their responses through Registrar Generals to the draft criminal rules prepared by Luthra and Basant. They have suggested a slew of changes in the criminal manual.

