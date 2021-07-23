New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, raising the issue of alleged errors in calculation in the figure of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them.

“All the miscellaneous applications are dismissed,” a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said while pronouncing the order.

The telecom companies had submitted before the apex court that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and there are cases of duplication of entries.

The top court had on July 19 said it would pass orders on the applications filed by the telecom majors.

The top court in September last year had given a time of 10 years to telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crores of AGR-related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

