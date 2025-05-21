New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma over allegations of the discovery of burnt cash at his residence.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka suggested that the petitioner, Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, should first file a representation to the Prime Minister and the President of India before approaching the Supreme Court.

"File representation before those authorities first calling them to take action, then file writ seeking mandamus", the bench stated before dismissing the plea.

The Court noted that, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on May 8, the in-house inquiry committee has submitted its report, which has since been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India.

The Court was not inclined to consider the submissions in the plea, as it was of the view that the matter had already been initiated as per the official procedure.

"You don't know the contents of the report (inquiry committee report), even we don't know. The CJI has sent the report to the Prime Minister and President", Justice Oka stated.

The Court thus suggested that the counsel file a representation before those aforesaid authorities first, before moving a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions.

On May 4, a panel of judges tasked with conducting an internal inquiry into allegations of cash being discovered at Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence submitted its report to the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

According to an official communication from the Supreme Court, the three-member committee, comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka concluded its investigation and presented its findings in a report dated May 3.

The Chief Justice of India constituted this committee on March 22 to examine the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the High Court of Delhi. On April 5, Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court under unusual and contentious circumstances. (ANI)

