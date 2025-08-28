New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a four-week protection to journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma in connection with an FIR lodged against him by the Assam police.

The top court, however, refused to quash the FIR lodged against Sharma and asked him to approach the High Court seeking the same.

The case pertains to a YouTube video in which Sharma criticised the Assam government for allegedly allotting 3,000 bighas of land belonging to the tribal community to a private entity. Sharma also criticised the State government for allegedly indulging in communal politics.

Following his comments, the Assam police lodged an FIR against Sharma on August 21 under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity between groups and endangering the sovereignty of the nation, among other offences.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sharma, sought quashing of the FIR against his client. The senior lawyer argued that society looks up to this Court (for protection).

However, the bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh refused to grant him the relief sought and instead asked him to approach the High Court for the same.

The Court, however, granted a four-week protection from arrest to Sharma and stated that he may approach the High Court during the said period.

The Court also issued notice to the Central government, seeking its response to Sharma's plea, where he has challenged certain legal provisions that relate to seditious offences.

The FIR was registered on a complaint made by Alok Baruah from Guwahati, who alleged that Sharma, having a mala fide intent to disrepute and malign the elected government, published and circulated an article through YouTube that contains denigrating statements. The complaint also accused Sharma of having mocked the concept of "Ram Rajya". (ANI)

