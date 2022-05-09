New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In an interim relief, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police not to arrest or conduct further enquiry until further orders with the seven Myanmarese citizens, who entered India illegally, to travel to New Delhi to seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka, while granting relief to Myanmarese, said, "The fact that they will report to Vikaspuri Police Station is only for the limited purpose of reassuring that they are available within the city of Delhi."

"They shall not be arrested or subjected to any inquiry. Further, they shall abide by the final orders that may be passed by this Court, " the top court said and listed the matter for further hearing on May 13.

The Court order came while hearing the submission of a counsel who apprised that the seven persons named in the order passed by the High Court of Manipur are very much available at the address mentioned in the affidavit sworn by them, which is appended to the reply affidavit filed by the respondent.

The Court has left open to the officials of Vikaspuri Police Station to verify the availability of named seven persons at the address mentioned in the said affidavit by tomorrow, that is, May 10, 2022.

"If it is found that they or any one of them is not available at the given address, we directthe said seven persons to report to the Vikaspuri Police Station on May 11, 2022, the top court said.

The court was hearing plea Centre's plea challenging the Manipur High Court order.

Manipur High Court on May 3 has directed to extend protection under Article 21 of the Constitution to these seven Myanmarese persons and grant them safe passage to New Delhi to enable them to avail suitable protection from the UNHCR.

Nandita Haksar, a human rights advocate, has approached Manipur High Court with a plea seeking to allow the seven Myanmarese citizens, who entered India illegally, to travel to New Delhi to seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). (ANI)

