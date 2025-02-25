New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from all the high courts and other stakeholders on the the issue of reconsideration of the process of the designation of senior advocates.

A three judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ujjal Bhuyan and S V N Bhatti posted the matter for hearing on March 21, and clarified that Attorney General R Venkataramani followed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will initiate arguments in the matter.

"We direct the Registrar (Judicial) to forward a copy of this order along with the copy of the order in the Jitender Kalla case to the Registrar Generals of all the high courts, informing them that the date is fixed on March 19 and the high courts are free to submit their responses and suggestions, if any, well in advance," the bench said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising submitted that if the judgments regarding designation of senior advocates is reconsidered, it must be done by a larger bench.

The top court on February 20 said a "serious introspection" was required when it came to designating lawyers as senior advocates and referred the issue to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for deciding whether a larger bench should hear the matter.

Expressing its reservations, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it was doubtful whether by interviewing a candidate for a few minutes, his personality or suitability could really be tested.

"The question that needs serious consideration is whether the court should permit applications to be made for grant of designation, though the statute does not contemplate it. If the legislature intended to allow advocates to make applications for designation, sub-section (2) of Section 16 would not have provided for this court or high courts to take the consent of advocates before designation," the bench had said.

Section 16 of the Advocates Act deals with senior designation of lawyers.

"If an advocate, by virtue of his standing at the Bar, his ability or special knowledge, deserves designation as a senior advocate, the question which arises is, by making such an advocate appear for an interview, are we not compromising on the dignity of the advocate? Are we not converting the process of designation into a selection process," it had added.

An erstwhile bench of three former judges -- Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R F Nariman and Navin Sinha -- delivered its verdict on senior advocate Indira Jaising's plea on October 12, 2017, and issued a slew of guidelines, including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designations to lawyers.

The 2017 judgement said aside from the CJI, the committee would include the senior-most apex court judge or a high court judge, as the case may be in the committee.

The three-judge bench also proposed setting up of a permanent secretariat to collate all information of a prospective candidate to confer senior designation status by the permanent committee.

However, certain directions such as holding of an interview for grant of senior designation and grant of 25 marks for the interview were hotly debated.

Concerns were also raised on the weightage given to interviews in the selection process, with fears of potential manipulation and lack of equal opportunity.

In 2017, the top court formulated guidelines for itself and the high courts governing the exercise of designating lawyers as seniors, and said all matters relating to the designation of senior advocates in the apex court and high courts should be dealt with by a "Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates".

