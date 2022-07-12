New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI)The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and others on a plea seeking action against alleged irregularities in the voters' list of the District Bar Association Ludhiana.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh issued notices to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, District Bar Association Ludhiana, and others while seeking their replies within six weeks.

“Counsel for the petitioner contends that in view of the passage of more than six months since the elections were held and the tenure of the elected persons being one year, he is confining his submissions to ensuring that in future a proper voters' list is drawn and elections in accordance with the proper drawn-out list of voters are held.

“It is his submission that instead of the High Court disposing of the petition, this aspect should have been ensured. Issue notice to the respondents returnable in six weeks,” the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sukhwinder Singh Bhatia challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order which disposed of his petition regarding alleged irregularities in the organisation of polls for the Ludhiana District Bar Association.

The High Court had disposed of the plea without passing any concrete directions after the Bar Council submitted that it shall look into the matter. PTI PKS

