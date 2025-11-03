New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a direction to ensure that every political party publishes its memorandum, rules, and regulations on the home page of its official website.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought a response from the ECI, the Law Ministry and the Law Commission.

Also Read | Vaishali Road Accident: 3 Killed, 3 Others Sustain Serious Injuries As Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into 16-Wheeler Truck in Bihar.

The application was filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay in an already pending PIL seeking direction to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties in order to ensure secularism, transparency, and political justice.

The application sought to direct the poll panel to use its plenary power to issue appropriate orders or directions to ensure compliance with Section 29B and Section 29C of the Representation of the People's Act and place the compliance report before the court.

Also Read | Samrat Choudhary Net Worth: Gold Worth INR 40 Lakh, Bore Rifle and Revolver Among Assets Owned by Bihar Deputy CM and BJP Candidate From Tarapur Assembly Constituency; Check Details.

"The Political Parties have been given statutory status under Section 29A of the RPA, and they are required to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution as by law established. Political parties give tickets to candidates and people vote on party symbols and, thus, the political Parties are important instrumentalities of the democratic governance and function like a public authority," the application stated.

It further said that the entire governance system revolves around the political parties, and they are continuously engaged in the performance of public duty, and it is, therefore, important that they become accountable to the public.

"Transparency and accountability in the working of the political parties is essential in the public interest, as they perform public functions, and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them," it added.

On September 12, the apex court had sought a response from the ECI on the PIL filed by Upadhyay seeking a direction to take steps to reduce the menace of corruption, casteism, communalism, criminalisation, and money laundering in politics.

It had sought direction from the Centre to frame comprehensive rules governing the registration and functioning of political parties.

The plea had alleged that "bogus political parties" were not only posing a serious threat to democracy but also maligning the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)