New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday, while taking suo moto cognizance of the felling of trees at a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed felling of trees at the site and warned Chief Secretary of consequences of its order is not complied with.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take law into your own hands."

It ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing.

The bench further said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana would be personally responsible and action would taken if the Court's directions were not complied with in true spirit.

It asked the Chief Secretary to respond to the queries of the court including to explain what was the "compelling urgency" to undertake developmental activities including the removal of trees from the forest area.

Whether for such activity the state opted an environmental impact assessment certificates and requisite permission from forest authorities, or any other authorities was opted or not, the bench asked the Chief Secretary to explain in an affidavit.

What has been done by the State with regard to felled trees, the apex court also sought to know.

It also asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to visit the site and submit its report before April 16.

The bench while going through the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of Telangana High Court after visiting the site said that the report revealed that huge developmental activity was being undertaken in the forest area.

"The report of the Registrar (Judicial) as well as the photographs sent by him depicts an alarming picture. Huge number of trees are being felled, apart from huge machinery is being deployed to destroyed an area of around 100 acres. The report also has found that certain peacocks, deers and birds were also seen in the said area... prima facie indicates that there existed a forest inhibited by the wild animals," noted the top court.

It further noted that there is also a lake nearby to the site.

In the morning, after senior Advocate K Parameshwar mentioned the matter before the bench with newspaper clips the apex court ordered no further felling of trees at the site until its further order.

After perusing the newspaper reports about large-scale tree felling at the site, it asked the Registrar (Judicial) of Telangana High Court in the morning to forthwith visit the site and submit an interim report by 3.30 pm today.

The bench then posted the matter for hearing today at 3.45 pm.

Advocate Parmeshwar told the bench that massive felling of trees took place during the weekend.

Justice Gavai said that news items show that taking the disadvantage of long holidays over the weekend, the authorities have rushed into felling the trees.

It is further reported that the forest area is house to eight types of scheduled animals, said the bench.

The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious with people expressing concerns over the loss of green cover and space for wildlife there.

University of Hyderabad students have been protesting against the auction of the land and want the land to be transferred to the university. (ANI)

