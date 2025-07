New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday quashed an FIR against badminton player Lakshya Sen, his family members, and coach in the birth certificate forgery case.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar said the continuation of criminal proceedings against Sen is unwarranted and amounts to abuse of the process of court.

The top court had earlier issued notices to the Karnataka government and complainant M G Nagaraj, who alleged that birth certificates of Lakshya Sen and his brother Chirag Sen were forged.

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the February 19 order of the Karnataka High Court which rejected the petitions filed by Sen, his family members, and his coach U Vimal Kumar.

The high court ruled there was prima facie evidence warranting an investigation into the case.

The case stems from a private complaint filed by Nagaraj, who alleged Sen's parents Dhirendra and Nirmala Sen, along with his brother, coach, and an employee of the Karnataka Badminton Association, were involved in "falsifying" the birth records.

