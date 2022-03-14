New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to set up a cadre of trained psychological counsellors in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure the mental health of forces while on duty.

A bench comprising justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari, however, permitted petitioners - Mahabir Singh and Unnikrihshnan Thirooli -- to give a representation to the Union Health Ministry to this effect.

Besides seeking setting up of a non-uniformed cadre of trained psychological counsellors for CAPF, the PIL filed by the two former members of the CAPF had also sought a direction to the government to periodically carry out certain mental health assessments of personnel in the forces.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing the PIL petitioners, referred to the increasing incidents of suicides in forces and stressed the need for counselling.

The bench inquired about the representation, if any, filed with the authorities concerned in this regard and observed: “We will permit you. We are not entertaining it. Let us give authorities a chance".

