New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Calcutta High Court decision directing to conduct an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incidents of violence that occurred in West Bengal during Ram Navami processions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that they are not staying the Calcutta High Court order and listed the matter after summer vacations.

Also Read | How To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes? Know How To Deposit Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Banks, Amount Limit and Deadline.

The court was hearing a West Bengal government plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incidents of violence that took place in the state during the Ram Navami celebration.

Violence has broken out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

Also Read | Mumbai Desilting Works Inspection: CM Eknath Shinde Enters Nullah, Issues Show-cause Notice to Senior BMC Official (Watch Video).

Calcutta HC in April transferred the probe into the matter to NIA.

Calcutta High Court has passed this order while hearing a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)