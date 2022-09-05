New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday dismissed an appeal of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company against the Bombay High Court order asking it to compensate over 3.5 lakh farmers of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district for the loss of soybean crop due to heavy rain in 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) .

Observing that this was an insurance of different kind where the crop, family and everything of farmers are at stake, a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat ordered release of Rs 200 crore deposited by the insurance firm with the apex court's registry along with the interest accrued on it to the government treasury in Osmanabad.

The top court ordered completion of the process of payment of insurance compensation in three weeks, strictly under the law, under the supervision of the District Collector.

“Having considered the entirety of the matter, in our view, the conclusions drawn by the high court called for no interference under our jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution and the instant SLP (special leave petition) is therefore dismissed,” The SC said in its order.

“The amount of Rs 200 crore, which was deposited with the Registry of this court, along with the interests accrued thereon shall now be remitted to ..the district treasury, Osmanabad,” it said, adding that the additional amount, if any, shall be also disbursed strictly in accordance of law under the supervision of the District Collector.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the insurance firm, assailed the high court verdict, saying it did not interpret the law properly and fastened the liability for paying the compensation to those farmers also who did not inform about the crop loss within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the top court had on June 16 stayed a Bombay High Court order which asked the insurance firm to compensate over 3.5 lakh farmers under the PMFBY for the loss of soybean crop due to heavy rainfall in 2020.

The vacation bench had asked the insurance company to deposit Rs 200 crore with its registry within a period of six weeks from June 16.

While issuing notice on the appeal of the insurance firm, the SC bench had said, “In the meantime, there will be a stay of operation of the impugned judgment subject to the petitioner depositing an amount of Rs 200 crore with the Registry of this Court within a period of six weeks from today, as requested. The amount deposited shall be invested in an interest bearing fixed deposit in a nationalised bank until further orders."

In the event the amount is not deposited within six weeks, the order of stay shall stand automatically vacated without further reference to the court, it had ordered.

The bench had directed the petitioner farmers and the state government to file their replies within six weeks.

The high court, while directing the insurance firm to compensate the farmers, had said that if the company failed to pay then the state government should compensate the farmers for the crop loss.

"If the amount is not paid by the insurance company...the state government is directed to pay such claim for compensation for post-harvest loss caused to the soybean crop in Kharif season 2020 to remaining 3,57,287 agriculturists of Osmanabad district within a period of six weeks thereafter,” the high court had said.

The high court order had come on a batch of petitions of farmers challenging denial of insurance coverage for their post-harvesting losses.

The farmers had submitted they had paid premiums for insurance coverage of their crop.

The high court was also informed that the insurance company received over Rs 500 crore as premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from farmers in Osmanabad.

