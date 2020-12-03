New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 case of alleged murder of a junior engineer.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah allowed the appeal of Saini against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court declining him the pre-arrest bail in the 29-year-old case.

Also Read | RBI Orders HDFC Bank to Stop Sourcing New Credit Card Customers, Digital Activities Over Multiple Internet Banking and Mobile Banking Service Outages.

The top court directed the Punjab Police to release Saini on bail in the event of arrest on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

It had reserved the order on the plea of Saini on November 17 in the alleged murder of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani when he was working as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)