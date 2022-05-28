New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked the Kerala Government to file a reply on the plea seeking to complete the desilting of the river sands of all rivers of the state on yearly basis before the arrival of monsoon.

A Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar has issued notice to the Kerala government and listed the matter for July 11, 2022.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates World's First Nano Urea Liquid Plant in Gandhinagar.

The apex court was hearing the petition filed by Sabu Steephen, represented by advocate VK Biju.

The petitioner has challenged Kerala High Court which has dismissed his plea and granted him liberty to file a fresh petition.

Also Read | Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Says, 'Connectivity With Myanmar, Bangladesh To Lead Huge Change'.

Before the Kerala HC, the petitioner had sought for relief relating to adopting expert scientific recommendations.

The petition sought to pass direction for calling upon the respondents' authorities to complete the desilting of sands from all reservoirs/dams in Kerala, on yearly basis, before the arrival of the monsoon, adopting expert scientific recommendations.

Steephen also sought direction to establish stock-yards for sand, across Kerala, district wise or Taluk-wise, so that the general public will get quality sands for their construction purposes at a standardized fair price in a fair manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)