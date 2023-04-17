New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear during the day a plea of the Kerala government against the high court order asking it to translocate rice-eating tusker 'Arikkomban' to the Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad district of the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of the government that it is difficult to translocate the tusker which has allegedly killed seven persons so far in the state.

“The relocation of the elephant is very difficult in a small state like Kerala,” the counsel for the state government said.

“You keep three copies ready. We will hear it at the end of the board today itself,” said the bench which also comprised justices P S Narasimha and J B Parrdiwala.

On April 12, the Kerala High Court refused to review its decision to translocate the rice-eating tusker to the Parambikulam tiger reserve.

The high court on April 5 had ordered relocation of the tusker to the tiger reserve as suggested by the CoE appointed by it to decide whether to relocate or keep in captivity the bull elephant.

The directions of the court came on a PIL by two animal rights groups, People for Animals (PFA), Trivandrum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy.

However, local residents close to the tiger reserve have been protesting against the decision.

