New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Executive Committee on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the recent killing of a Delhi lawyer and said that the investigation into the matter should be conducted in an expedited and fair manner.

The Executive Committee of SCBA has unanimously condemned the brutal attack on Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, who was practising in New Delhi.

Also Read | Indore Temple Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Survey of All Stepwells and Open Borewells Within 30 Days.

Advocate Narwal was recently allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Dwarka area.

SCBA also said that if the need arises, a SIT should be constituted to handle the case.

Also Read | India Reports 4,435 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Jump Since September 2022.

"Lawyers have been an integral part of society, and such an attack on lawyers will completely shatter the confidence of the public at large if the people who are meant to protect the rule of law are attacked in such manners, and the culprits are not caught expeditiously. Advocates are otherwise also vulnerable sections of the society having no social security," stated the press statement issued by SCBA.

The Executive Committee of SCBA also resolved in the statement that the Advocates Protection Bill, 2021 which is pending its Parliamentary enactment for almost two years, be passed at the earliest, to ensure the safety and security of lawyers while performing their professional obligations fearlessly.

"By virtue of bringing in of such an act, certain provisions will come in force for taking care of the interests of the Advocates, be it with providing of Police Protection in certain cases, forming of a Redressal Committee for Advocates at each level of Judiciary, protection of Advocates from Illegal Arrests and Malicious Prosecutions, waiving of bail bonds for Advocates, providing extended protection in cases of privileged communications with clients, providing insurances and financial aids & loans to the Advocates, etc," said the statement.

We hope that our demands shall be considered on priority whereby the culprits will be arrested immediately and a pan- India Advocates Protection Act shall soon be passed by the Parliament on priority, SCBA further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)