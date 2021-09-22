New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana urging that an audience be given to its Executive Committee members to discuss issues such as elevation of apex court lawyers as high court judges, their designation as seniors and allotment of chambers in the premises here.

“We are extremely hopeful that the concerns of the bar will be addressed in your tenure as Chief Justice of India. It is therefore requested that an audience be given to the Executive Committee of SCBA to discuss the above issues at the earliest,” SCBA President and senior lawyer Vikas Singh said in a letter written to the CJI on Tuesday.

Also Read | #AnandGiri and Adya Tiwari, Accused of Abetting the Suicide of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Referring to earlier communication, the SCBA President listed out important issues to bring them to the notice of the CJI.

“The List of meritorious Supreme Court practitioners (lawyers) as identified by the ‘Search Committee' was handed over to you by the undersigned in a sealed cover for necessary course of action.

Also Read | Bastiano Farran - Technologies That Will Disrupt Small and Medium Businesses.

“We hope and trust that the names suggested by the Search Committee shall be considered by the respective High Court Collegiums along with the lawyers from the High Court Bar in order to choose the most deserving candidate,” the letter said.

The letter also raised the issue of designation of apex court lawyers as seniors and said the ‘Committee for Designation of Senior Advocate' is “obliged to meet at least twice in a calendar year. However, there has been no such meeting in the last two years.”

It said that it was resolved in the meeting of the Full Court on March 27, 2019 that pending applications of 2018 for grant of senior designation to lawyers will be considered in the next meeting of Full Court.

“Therefore, a Full Court meeting is required to clear the pending names,” it said.

On the issue of resumption of physical hearing, Singh wrote that the system of issuing special passes for the high security area in the apex court premises be dispensed with in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Secretary-General on August 28, this year.

“Entry to the high-security area should be permitted by the use of a proximity card and the waiting areas would be the libraries and the lounges where lawyers will wait on their own after observing COVID protocol,” it said.

The letter urged the CJI to look into the issues pertaining to allotment of chambers for lawyers in the new building complex saying they are ready from 2018-19 and are un-allotted till date.

“Preparation of Seniority List for allotment of chambers to be expedited so that allotment of chambers can be done at the earliest,” it said.

The SCBA President also raised other issues of the Bar in his letter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)