New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19, according to civil aviation ministry officials.

Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: 'Snake-Woman' Vanita J Borade Among 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' Awardees From Maharashtra.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)