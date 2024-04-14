Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), April 14 (ANI):Rajeev Chandrasekhar,BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday claimed that people have been demanding coastal protection in Kerala and therefore a whole scheme for the same has been finalized.

"For Thiruvananthapuram, there are many things that have been put in the manifesto. For a decade and a half, the coastal area has been harmed & hurt badly. The people have been demanding coastal production. In the manifesto, there is a whole scheme for coastal protection that has been finalized...On the 7th of March, in Puraiyur, I had said that a long-term & short-term plan would be made to protect the people and the fishing community. The manifesto today has achieved that," he told ANI.

He added that the people of Kerala are looking for a change, and he hopes to receive all the necessary support to drive this change forward.

"There is a lot wrong with Kerala. There is a lot wrong with the Kerala model that the left and the Congress keep talking about and in my opinion, it is time that more and more people are saying we want to change, we want to move forward and I hope that I get all the support that is required to take the change forward," he said.

Kerala will hold elections in a single phase on April 26. There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state.

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency is being closely watched due to a high-profile contest between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This is the first time that Chandrasekhar has been fielded for the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. (ANI)

