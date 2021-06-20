Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Scholar of Sikhism Dr Jodh Singh passed away at his residence in Patiala on Sunday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 70.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law.

Dr Jodh Singh was born at Sangatpur (Kalanaur) in Gurdaspur district and had worked as professor of Sikhism and the editor-in-chief of the "Encyclopedia of Sikhism", Punjabi University, Patiala.

His publications included the "Religious Philosophy of Guru Nanak" and "A few Sikh Doctrines Reconsidered".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of the scholar.

In his message, Amarinder described him as an "institution" whose immense contribution as the editor-in-chief of the "Encyclopedia of Sikhism" and translation of the Guru Granth Sahibin in Hindi will be remembered.

In his death, a void has been created in the Sikh literary circles, which is difficult to fill, the CM said in a statement.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the chief minister prayed to the God to give them courage to bear the loss.

