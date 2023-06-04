Ayodhya, Jun 4 (PTI) A school manager was arrested Sunday and a student detained in connection with the case of a Class 10 girl student reportedly falling to death from a school building, police here said.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed in the wake of the incident arrested school manager Brijesh Yadav and apprehended the minor student.

Yadav was sent to judicial custody, and the student has been handed over to a juvenile home, police said.

The manager was booked for not informing the police about the incident and destroying evidence, while the minor was booked under IPC section 305 IPC pertaining to abetment to suicide.

On May 26, a girl student had died after falling from the roof of the school.

A case was lodged at Cantonment Police Station against school principal Rashmi Bhatia, manager Brijesh Yadav, and sports teacher Abhishek Kanaujia.

"It was found that the girl was in touch with a boy student. There were chats in the girl's mobile phone. She committed suicide after having a row with the boy. He used to harass her," Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh told PTI.

"Investigation against Principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports Teacher Abhishek Kanojia will continue," he added.

