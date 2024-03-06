Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): School students on Wednesday expressed happiness over travelling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's first underwater metro service in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The students sat in India's first underwater metro train at Mahakaran metro station to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Pragya, a school student who will travel with PM Narendra Modi on the Underwater Metro said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro."

Meanwhile, Ishika Mahato, a school student who will also travel with PM Modi on India's first Underwater Metro said she is very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

"I am very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi and travel with him. For our scientists and engineers, I just want to say that they are making us proud," she added.

Arohi, a school student who will travel with PM Narendra Modi on the Underwater Metro sings 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' and said it is a great feeling to travel in India's first underwater metro.

"I am very excited to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi. It is a great feeling to travel in India's first underwater metro," she said.

Here are the visuals of India's first underwater metro train to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata today.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters leave from Sandeshkhali to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at Barasat, West Bengal on Wednesday.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Each of these projects is designed to significantly ease road traffic congestion and provide seamless, efficient, and comfortable connectivity for the public. For instance, the newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is poised to enhance access to the city's historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor aims to stimulate economic activity within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi, promising continued expansion and enhancement of urban transit infrastructure.

This comprehensive initiative underscores the government's dedication to developing sustainable and efficient transportation networks across India, aiming to revolutionize the way people commute, reduce environmental impact, and bolster economic growth through improved connectivity.

Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6. (ANI)

