Gurugram, May 22 (PTI) A supervisor of a private school has been booked here for allegedly raping a sweeper, who worked on the same premises, multiple times, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor on Sunday, the accused raped the woman for the first time in June last year and later threatened to fire or kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Taking advantage of her situation, the man allegedly raped the 45-year-old woman a few more times the complaint added.

Intimidated by the constant threats for a year, the survivor resigned from her job a month ago, the police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, Sushant Lok Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Kumar said.

The woman's statement was recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he added.

"Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," the SHO said.

