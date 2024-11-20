Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) The closure of schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley was extended till November 23 for the safety of the students, according to official notifications issued on Wednesday.

Schools and colleges in the five Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching -- were shut on November 16 amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district.

Both state-run and private schools and colleges will remain closed during the period, the notifications said.

