Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Schools in border areas of Punjab will remain closed on May 13 as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

These districts are Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran.

In Pathankot and Amritsar, colleges and universities will remain shut on Tuesday, they said. However, authorities in Amritsar said universities and colleges can take classes online.

Meanwhile, schools will reopen in Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Barnala districts on Tuesday.

In Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, schools will remain shut for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

Schools in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts, that lie on the border with Pakistan, remained shut on Monday. In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities also remained closed.

A semblance of normalcy was observed in the border areas of Punjab on Monday with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

District authorities have said the situation was under control and did not clamp blackouts in the border districts but urged people not to give credence to any rumour and to stay calm.

Pathankot, among border districts, had seen multiple drone attacks, launched by Pakistan, which were thwarted by the Indian security forces.

"Situation is currently peaceful. Stay calm and stay alert to messages from the district administration," said a message from the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

According to an advisory issued by the Gurdaspur district administration on Monday, "Switch off lights voluntarily at 8 pm. Avoid moving outside unless necessary. Stay calm. Schools will reopen tomorrow."

