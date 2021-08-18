Lucknow, August 18: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 6 to 8 from August 23 and for grades 1 to 5 from September 1, officials said here. The state has already allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 9 to 12 with strict COVID-19 protocol from August 16.

"The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior official said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to consider the resumption of teaching activity for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 after Rakshabandhan. On Tuesday, the state had reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and a total number of 420 active cases.

