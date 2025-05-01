Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia held a series of meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday with leading industrialists including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The meetings were part of the ongoing engagement ahead of the Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for May, according to a release.

The minister, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, presented key investment opportunities spanning all eight Northeastern states. Discussions focused on region-specific growth sectors, including agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism.

Scindia emphasised the Government of India's strategic vision to position the Northeast as a new growth engine for the country. "The goal is to integrate the eight states into one unified development goal as India's growth engine," he said. He also underlined the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating sustainable development in the region.

Key initiatives of the DoNER ministry highlighted during the meetings included:

* Formation of a High-Level Task Force with the Chief Ministers of all 8 Northeastern states. * Establishment of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in each state to serve as dedicated facilitators between state governments and private investors.

The Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025 will continue this momentum by bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on one platform to unlock the region's economic potential. It is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi in May. (ANI)

