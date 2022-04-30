Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan remained under the grip of scorching heat conditions on Saturday, with Dholpur recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

Temperatures in many parts of the state settled around 45 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the meteorological department, Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani 45.7 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Phalodi 45.6 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.2 degrees Celsius and Barmer 45.1 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a day temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in the state will continue to prevail during the next two-three days, the department said, adding that some areas in northern and western Rajasthan are likely to receive light rains on May 2-3 due to a western disturbance.

