New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A scrap dealer was found dead with stab injuries at a railway underbridge in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the victim was taken from the railway underbridge at Mangolpuri by a passerby to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead in the morning.

The deceased, who is said to be around 40, has been identified as Krishan Murari, a resident of Mangolpuri, police said, adding that he used to work as a scrap dealer.

A murder case has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station and an investigation is underway, the DCP said.

