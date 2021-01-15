Wardha, Jan 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday pushed for repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws to end the ongoing agitation by farmers outside Delhi.

He said after privatisation of airports and railways, the NDA government has now set its eyes on farmers land, the Congress leader said.

"But farmers have understood everything that's why they are agitating for more than a month now. The Supreme Court has also taken note of the agitation.

"Therefore, the government should withdraw the laws to end the agitation," Baghel said.

Baghel was here in Maharashtra to attend the last day of the three-day camp for Chhattisgarh Congress office-bearers organised at Gandhi Ashram in Sewagram.

Talking to the media, he said the purpose of the camp was to create new energy among Congress office-bearers by propagating Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on non-violence, peace, equality and eradication of untouchability.

Talking about Chhattisgarh, Baghel said Maoism had "flourished" during the BJP rule, but now his government is making efforts to curb it by reaching out to villagers in Naxal-affected areas.

"We are interacting with tribal people living in forests...we are trying to end Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh," said Baghel.

Emphasis is being laid on making villages self- reliant and establish gram swarajya model as envisaged by by Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)