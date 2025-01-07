Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers and Youth Congress members in front of Gandhi Bhavan in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Youth Congress members had staged a protest outside the BJP office over party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's purported statement against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when the scuffle broke out prompting police to detain BJYM workers.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'Missing' Child of Deceased Techie Currently in Haryana Hostel, Bengaluru Police Told.

BJYM leader Nithin alleged that Youth Congress members vandalised BJP's office and said that they would give a "befitting reply."

"Rahul Gandhi talks about the Constitution always, I want to ask him if his Constitution to vandalise someone's office. Today, Youth Congress leaders entered the BJP office and attacked our workers. We will give a befitting reply to them now," Nithin said.

Also Read | We Are Opening 'Sheesh Mahal'; Challenge BJP To Open PM Narendra Modi's 'Rajmahal': AAP's Sanjay Singh.

Bidhuri, a former MP, who is contesting Delhi assembly polls from the Kalkaji constituency, has apologised for his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X shared a video where Bidhuri stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri referred to remarks made by RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in the past and said Congress had remained silent then.

"Such remarks have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their government. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader said.

Bidhuri, who is no stranger to controversy, had also commented about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is also contesting from Kalkaji constituency.

"Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father," he said, addressing a gathering.

The battle between the Congress, AAP, and BJP has become intense with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)