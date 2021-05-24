New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up a COVID care centre for children at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school to treat COVID-positive children with mild or moderate cases.

The centre, set up in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, is managed by the Akash hospital and has a school-like atmosphere, complete with recreational activities.

According to Nagesh Yagnik, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the centre has a professional medical team, along with a 24/7 backup team on standby. Tele-communication services, imaging and X-Ray facilities are also there if required.

"The cente is based on a school atmosphere with recreational activities and a psychological boosting environment. The management of the centre will be looked after by Aakash Hospital, Malviya Nagar," Yagnik told ANI.

He added, "The management will be very professional. There will be a medical professional backup team on standby 24/7. Tele-consultation services will also be there. Imaging x-ray facilities are also there if the need arises."

Dr Praveen Khanduja, a pediatrician at the centre, said that the centre has tie-ups with other nearby hospitals as well so that if a patient's condition becomes serious, they can be shifted to a different hospital.

"This centre will treat mild to moderate cases. If the condition becomes serious we will shift them to pediatric care in a different hospital. We have treatment plans as per the government's guidelines. Our staff is very well trained," Khanduja said.

COVID-19 cases in the national capital have come down considerably over the last week, with just 1,649 new positive cases on Sunday.

Experts have, however, warned that the next wave is likely to affect children. In light of this, Dr Nandini Sharma, Chairperson of South Zone has said that the centre in Malviya Nagar is crucial.

"This centre is crucial as there are no COVID-care centres in our zone and experts have warned that the next wave may impact children. If a case comes, we have to refer them to Chhattarpur, which is quite far. This is much more convenient, especially for children," Sharma said.

She added, "The centre also has swings and colorful pictures. This school-like environment is good as parents and sick children will not feel like they have been admitted to a hospital but will be in a familiar setting." (ANI)

