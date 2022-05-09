Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital, said sources.

He was investigated at the ED Zonal office.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

According to sources, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in the state of Jharkhand, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)