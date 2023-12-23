Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): A massive search operation to track ultras has been continued following the killing of four army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)

