Kolkata, December 23: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani has invited applications from candidates for Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of AIIMS at aiimskalyani.edu.in. Applicants must note that the walk-in interview will be conducted on December 26.

The 73 vacancies for Senior Residents include openings in several departments including anatomy, biochemistry, dermatology, forensic medicine and toxicology, microbiology, nuclear medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, pharmacology, physiology, pediatrics, radiology general surgery, etc.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the 73 posts of AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. As per the official notification, candidates will be selected based on the interview round.

The merit list of the selected and waiting list for all categories i.e. UR, OBC, SC, and ST will be prepared based on personal interviews. To apply for AIIMS Kalyani Senior Resident Recruitment 2023, the application fee is Rs 1000. For unreserved and OBC candidates also the application fee is same.

Applicants have to pay the application fee through a Demand Draft in favor of "AIIMS KALYANI INTERNAL RESOURCES ACCOUNT" as per the bank details given in the notification. The interview will be conducted on Tuesday, December 26, from 10 am onwards at the Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani.

