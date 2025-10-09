New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday said that the seat-sharing arrangement within the opposition's Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be finalised soon.

"Our coordination committee is holding continuous meetings, and I hope all the seat-sharing will be finalised between today and tomorrow. The exact seat-sharing will be finalised," Anwar told ANI.

Commenting on the ruling NDA's leadership, Anwar said there appeared to be confusion as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not been declared the alliance's chief ministerial face, despite several visits to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The NDA and the Prime Minister have not yet declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The Prime Minister has visited Bihar several times, but even in Nitish Kumar's presence, he did not confirm that Nitish Kumar will be our CM candidate. Therefore, there is confusion," he said.

He added that within the Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was functioning as the alliance leader.

"From our side, it is clear that Tejashwi Yadav is acting as the leader of our alliance and has assumed responsibility. The coordination committee will decide whether we should contest the elections with a face or without one," he added.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi shared a cryptic post on X, seemingly expressing his disappointment with NDA seat-sharing talks.

"Ho nyaay agar to aadha do, yadi usme bhi koi baadha ho, to de do kewal 15 gram, rakho apni dharti tamaam, HAM wahi khushi se khayenge, parijan pe asi na uthayenge," the post read.

However, Manji told ANI, "We have no dispute with any party. We're demanding enough seats to be recognised in the Bihar Assembly. We want our party to be recognised. This is our main demand."

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister and BJP in-charge of the election, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and co-in-charge Keshav Prasad Maurya, chaired a BJP Election Committee Meeting at the party office in Patna.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. (ANI)

