New Delhi, May 2: The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group will be held in Mumbai from May 23 to 25, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Tuesday. Beginning on May 23, more than 120 members will attend the 2nd G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai to review the preparations being made by the corporation and other agencies. A total of three Working Group Meetings of the G-20 Council are being held in Mumbai in the month of May. G20 Summit 2023: Haryana To Showcase State Art, Food to Delegates in Gurugram From March 1-3.

BMC Commissioner directed all the agencies including BMC to maintain proper coordination and complete the pending works within the prescribed time. On the sidelines of the meeting, representatives of the Working Group will visit BMC headquarters too. Global Investors Summit 2023 and G20 Meet: Lucknow Airport Prepares for Massive Rush From February 10 to 15.

This visit will cover an inspection of the control room of the Disaster Management Department and a heritage walk of the historic municipal building.

In view of this, the BMC Commissioner also mentioned that the ongoing renovation works in the BMC Headquarters building should be completed on time by maintaining good coordination with all other stakeholder agencies.

"The concerned departments should complete the works of roads, sanitation, beautification etc. which fall within the jurisdiction in time and also by keeping in mind the experience dignitaries had during previous G-20 meetings in the city," BMC Commissioner said. He also added that a review of the preparations in this regard will be taken in the next week.

Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Government of Maharashtra, Asim Kumar Gupta; Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide; Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashish Sharma; Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velrasu; Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Sanjeev Kumar; Central Government's G-20 Council Director Mrinalini Srivastava, Director General (West Zone) of Press Information BureauMonideepa Mukherjee, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Joint Commissioner (General Administration) Milin Sawant attended the review meeting.

Joint Commissioner (Municipal Commissioner's Office) Chandrashekhar Chore, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 4) Vishwas Shankarwar, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 2) Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 1) Dr Sangeeta Hassanale, K East Ward's Assistant Commissioner Manish Valanju, Director (Disaster Management) Mahesh Narvekar, Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Security Officer Ajit Tawde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) Mahesh Chimte, Government of Maharashtra's Additional Secretary Milind Hardas were also present in this review meeting along with representatives of various other agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)