New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The second G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is to be held in Siliguri, Darjeeling from April 1.

The 1st Tourism Working Group Meeting was concluded successfully at The Rann of Kutch, Gujarat) from February 7-9, 2023.

Singh said that during the second TWG meeting, all the G20 Members, Invitee Countries and International Organizations will be discussing deeper and broad aspects of the five priorities of the Tourism Working Group.

"Around 60 international delegates from 29-plus countries will be participating in the meeting," he said.

The five priorities (Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs, Destination Management) of the India Tourism Working Group were introduced in the working session and were endorsed by all the G20 Members, Invitee Countries, and International Organizations.

A technical tour to Darjeeling has also been planned during the 2nd TWG Meeting. Darjeeling, the queen of hills, overlooks the mighty Kanchenjunga.

The main attraction will be the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) also known as the 'Toy Train Ride'. The ride will be from Ghum, India's highest railway station at 2,258 meters, to Batasia Loop. On 5 December 1999, UNESCO declared the DHR a World Heritage Site.

An exhibition will be opened for the general public from April 3 to April 5, 2023, to increase awareness of India's G20 Presidency and promotion of sustainable practices under Adventure Tourism at Mall Road, Darjeeling.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is hosting a Side Event on 'Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals'.

Gabriella Stowell (Vice President) from Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATTA), G20 Delegates and Padma Shri Awardee Ajeet Bajaj, President of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), have been invited to participate as panellists. (ANI)

