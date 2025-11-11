People waiting for their turn to cast ballot in second phase polling in Purnia (Photo//X@ECISVEEP)

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76 per cent, the highest in the history of the state.

The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91 per cent. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw voter turnout of 65.06 per cent.

In the second phase, Katihar district recorded the highest approximate voting of 78.82 per cent, followed by Kishanganj district with 78.13 per cent, 76.09 per cent in Purnia, 72.56 per cent in Supaul, 71.30 per cent in Purvi Champaran and 70.81 per cent in Paschim Champaran.

The lowest voter turnout of 57.85 per cent was recorded in the Nawada district.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 70.83 per cent, Sasaram 62.10 per cent, Mohania 68.24 per cent, Kutumba 62.17 per cent, Gaya Town 58.43 per cent, Chainpur 68.54 per cent, Dhamdaha 76.25 per cent, Harsiddhi 73.71 per cent and Jhanjharpur 59.14 per cent.

The Election Commission data revealed the active participation of female voters, with a voter turnout of 71.6 per cent, compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters casting thier vote in both phases of the election.

More than 7.4 crore voters cast thier votes in both phases across 38 districts to elect the fate of 2,616 candidates.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as "historic", highlighting the unprecedented participation of over 7.5 crore voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, facilitated by grassroots election workers and around 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties.

"The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 District Magistrates regarding the SIR..," he said.

Chief Election Commissioner also hailed the Bihar Assembly elections as a milestone in India's democratic journey, noting that voters have achieved the highest turnout since 1951 at approximately 66.9% across both phases.

"Today, voters have also made history in independent India. They cast the highest percentage of votes in all elections held since 1951, at approximately 66.9%. Women have expressed their complete faith in the Election Commission, resulting in the highest voter turnout ever, at 71%. These transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar have shown the whole of India a lesson. The Election Commission has always stood with its voters, stands with them, and will continue to do so...," he said.

Meanwhile, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

P-Marq predicted 142-162 seats for NDA, 80-98 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 1-4 seats for Jan Suraaj and 0-3 seats for others.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

