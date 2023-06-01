New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar interacted with the Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools on Thursday in the capital.

He was joined by Chairperson CBSE Nidhi Chhibber. Principals from across India and abroad joined live interaction through the CBSE YouTube channel while more than 250 Principals from Delhi and NCR region were physically present.

Setting the context of the interaction, Nidhi Chhibber said, "As NEP 2020 was launched almost three years ago; it was desirable to know the school experiences to create a wholesome learning environment." Citing real-life examples of Art integrated activities, project-based assessments, experiential learning and fostering 21st-century skills in most of the CBSE schools.

CBSE chairperson said that the schools play an important role in maintaining the educational ecosystem by transforming and keeping abreast with changes.

"CBSE schools are playing an important role in strengthening the objectives of NEP 2020 by adapting and adopting the objectives underlined in the policy," she added.

Sanjay Kumar expanded on the subject further and discussed the challenges of basic minimum proficiency to be attained by cohorts and enabling students to make informed choices based on interest and aptitude.

He emphasized academic and skill subjects integration with long-term benefits to students and preparing them for the world of work and making them future-ready.

Senior officers of the Department of School Education & Literacy had focused interactions on the Introduction of NCF-FS,( Foundational Skills), Progress on the Implementation of School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) for adherence to quality standards for accomplishing individual and institutional excellence, Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning (SAFAL: Conducting Key Stage Assessments in classes 3,5 and 8 to track achievement in core concepts & knowledge, higher order skills & its application in real life situations).

"Holistic Progress Card (HPC: (Redesigning Report Cards to assess the holistic development of each child with a 360-degree multidimensional report that reflects progress in different domains as well as the uniqueness of each learner). RTE Act to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education. The provision helps to reduce the gap between the educational opportunities available to children from different social and economic backgrounds besides promoting social inclusion and diversity in schools. The schools on their behalf affirmed the Implementation of the RTE Act. Redefining Competency Focused Teaching, Learning & Assessment" during interaction focus on these issues. (ANI)

