Bhopal, June 1: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe into the matter of purported posters of girls wearing Hijab in Damoh school.

"No school has the right to compel any girl to wear anything which is not in their tradition. A matter has come to my notice of a school in Damoh and I have ordered an inquiry in this regard. After investigation, we will take action into the matter on the basis of facts," CM Chouhan told reporters here. Madhya Pradesh: Posters of Hijab-Clad Hindu Girl Students Surface; Home Minister Narottam Mishra Orders Probe.

Notably, a purported poster of a private school is going viral on social media in which a few hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing Hijab. Following which right-wing organisations raised the issue. Earlier, Damoh Collector said that a scarf was included in the school uniform in 2012. There was a complaint in the past as well but no violation of rules was found in the matter.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria's remark about comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hilter and Saddam Hussein, Chouhan said, "The Congressmen are in a tantrum with the popularity of PM Modi. Due to which, they forget common courtesy and forget the dignity of the post of Prime Minister. Now they are not able to compete in the election field, so their feelings are expressed in abusive words." Hijab Not Allowed During Exams, Says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.

If someone tries to throw dust on the sun, then that dust will fall on its face. PM Modi is the symbol of development and public welfare in the world, the chief minister said. "I have said earlier that the Congress has become like a Vishkumbh (poison pot) and the Prime Minister is a Neelkanth. But the countrymen will never forgive the Congress party," Chouhan added.

