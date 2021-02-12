Udhampur, Feb 12 (PTI) Asserting that public service and sacrifice is a proud legacy of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that securing national unity and integrity through counter-insurgency operations is not merely a duty but a strong resolve for the force.

Sinha made these remarks during his address at the attestation cum passing-out-parade of deputy superintendents of police here.

A total of three deputy superintendents of police and 583 prohibitionary sub-inspectors, including 553 males and 30 females, completed their rigorous training on Friday at the Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA).

While speaking on the occasion, Sinha congratulated the passing out cadets, who have successfully completed their training, and asked them to remember what they have been taught during their training days by instructors, and perform their duties with sincerity and dedication after moving out from the SKPA here.

"Now, you have become active members of the police force, and it is your primary role to ensure the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Along with eradicating terrorism from J-K, you are entrusted with the responsibility of earning the trust of common people. Honesty, integrity, hardwork, dedication will help you in discharging your duties efficiently," the Lt governor added.

Sinha appreciated the passing-out cadets for discharging COVID-19 protocol duties, besides their work in ensuring smooth conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) and panchayat elections during their training period.

Lauding the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for doing a commendable job in ensuring safe and secure environment for the people, Sinha observed that securing national unity and integrity through counter-insurgency operations; maintaining peace, law and order is not merely a duty but a strong resolve for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to supporting the J-K Police in each and every possible way, he added.

Many times, security experts talk about the "last man at the post". They are those officers and constables of the police who are posted at the frontline for maintaining law and order, their work is not just limited to controlling crime of an area, but also to share good and difficult times with the people, the Lt governor observed.

"Police is required everywhere, in quarrels of neighbours, at schools, markets, to open roads of the city, in villages, during festivals, and in counter-insurgency. Police is always there to serve people facing traditional as well as modern challenges," he said.

Sinha told the young officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police that effectively tackling new challenges like cyber crime and radicalisation would prove to be a benchmark of strength and ability.

Speaking on the educational background of the young officers who were part of the passing-out parade, the Lt governor said that many candidates are post graduates in Computer applications, over 50 are engineers and 60 are B.Tech graduates and some have Law degrees.

It itself shows the high level of capability in our police force for facing challenging circumstances, he added.

Terming cyber crime as a big threat in the recent times, he said that criminal activities in the virtual world is a new generation warfare which needs effective monitoring and quick response. Social media is being used to generate social conflict, the only purpose of which is spreading sophisticated propaganda and disrupting peace, Sinha added.

"Tackling such organised apparatus and network is very crucial for peaceful social order. I believe that to fight this gang of global networks, our young officers with Communication and Technology background will be a multiplier force," he observed.

"Challenges will keep changing with time. From basic policing to dark web crime, from regular crimes to forensics, the area of your work will slowly expand. The biggest deterrent to crime is effective investigation and conviction of criminals. The way in which investigation is done in Jammu and Kashmir is commendable," Sinha added.

During his address, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh also extended his wishes to all the newly pass-out trainees and expressed confidence that the recruits would live up to the expectations of the nation.

