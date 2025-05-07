New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Security in the national capital has been intensified with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at key locations following 'Operation Sindoor', an official said.

A senior police officer said that the national capital was already on high alert and multiple agencies will carry out mock drills on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India's Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

"We have deployed more security personnel at key locations. Delhi Police is fully alert and no one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping strict vigil on vital locations and monitoring social media platforms," said the officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)