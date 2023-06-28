Kishtwar/Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Police and central paramilitary forces personnel on Tuesday conducted a joint security drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district ahead of Eid-ul-Adha festival, officials said.

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, will be observed in the Union Territory on Thursday.

Security personnel carried out a comprehensive area domination patrol during the drill, they said.

"You should be fully geared up to deal with any law and order situation. You should know your magistrate and colleagues in order to deal with situations," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told the personnel during the briefing.

Your confidence to deal with situations will increase after patrolling the town, he added.

Asking them to not overreact in any situation even if they are incited, the SSP said, "You will neither berate anyone nor retaliate by throwing stones back (at them)."

The drill covered key areas of Kishtwar, including Hidyal Chowk, Kichloo Mohalla, Jamia Market, Gudhali Chowk, among others before culminating at Chowgan Ground.

