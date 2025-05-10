Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) Security for Pakistani prisoners lodged in different correctional homes in West Bengal has been further tightened, an official said on Saturday.

Time and again, the security of these prisoners at the correctional homes is reviewed, and in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict, the administration has upped the ante, he said.

"Security around these prisoners (Pakistanis) is always something extra compared to what we have for other prisoners. This is to avoid any kind of untoward incident. The security is reviewed from time to time under the constant watch of senior officers," Minister-in-Charge, Department of Correctional Administration of West Bengal, Chandranath Sinha, told PTI.

Talking to PTI, ADG Correctional Services, Laxmi Narayan Meena said there are, at the moment, 10 Pakistani prisoners in different correctional homes across the state.

There is a three-layered security cordon put up around the Pakistani prisoners, another official told PTI.

"They are allowed to mix with other prisoners. But going by the sensitivity of the situation, they may be barred from doing that, particularly keeping in mind their security," he said.

Among the ten Pakistani prisoners lodged at the different correctional homes in Bengal are two terrorists - Mohammed Mosiuddin alias Musa and Shahbaz Ismail, the official said.

"The vigilance would continue for the sake of the protection of these prisoners. In case of any need, we will review it and take necessary steps," he said.

West Bengal has 59 Correctional Homes, which include seven central correctional homes, three open correctional homes, five special correctional homes, one women correctional home, 12 district correctional homes, and 31 sub-correctional homes.

