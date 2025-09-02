Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 2 (ANI): In a series of joint operations conducted across multiple districts of Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Manipur Police, apprehended three cadres of hill and valley-based insurgent groups and recovered 53 weapons, seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, and other war-like stores.

The operations were carried out between August 25 and August 31 across the districts of Jiribam, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

According to an official release, on August 25, Assam Rifles intercepted a significant drug trafficking attempt in S Munnuam village of Churachandpur. They seized 1,200 WY tablets worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, thereby disrupting a key narcotics supply chain.

In another operation in Singtom village near Sugnu, Chandel District, Assam Rifles, along with the Indian Army, Manipur Police and Kakching Commandos, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including one INSAS Rifle with magazine, one Mortar, one Single Barrel Rifle, one .32 Pistol, two Carbines machine guns (country-made), four Pompi guns, seven IEDs, one Mortar Bomb with cover, assorted ammunition of INSAS (20), AK (10), SLR (15), 9mm (9) and .303 rifles (2), two Tear Smoke Grenades and four Tear Smoke Shells soft nose (LR), one INSAS LMG magazine, Communication equipment including Baofeng handset with charger, Protective and military accessories including BP cover, tactical boots (2) and belt.

On the same day, the Army, in close coordination with Assam Rifles and Kakching Police Commandos, recovered a sizeable cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores, including an INSAS rifle with magazine, one 51 mm mortar, one single-barrel gun, one .32 pistol, two 9 mm carbines, four pompi guns, seven IEDs, one mortar bomb, assorted live and empty rounds of various calibres, tear smoke grenades, tear smoke shells, and an INSAS LMG magazine from the general area of Singtom. Miscellaneous stores such as a Baofeng handset with charger, a bulletproof cover, tactical boots, and a belt were also recovered.

Similarly, on August 25, from Pangmol village in Tamenglong district, Assam Rifles recovered 110 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47, 16 rounds of 7.62mm LMG, four rounds of 5.56mm INSAS, eight fired cases of different calibres, two AK-47 magazines, one 12 Bore cartridge, one radio set, military fatigues, and other war-like stores.

Also, on August 25, the Assam Rifles, along with the Territorial Army and Imphal East Police, apprehended an active cadre of the KCP (MFL) from the general area of Takhel, Imphal East (approximately 30 km Southeast of Sagolmang). The apprehended individual has been handed over to the Lamlai Police Station.

On August 26, an operation near Rashidpur village, Jiribam District, Assam Rifles seized one 7.62mm SLR Rifle, one 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one .32 Pistol, two rifle magazines, 41 rounds of various calibres, and six radio sets.

On August 27, in two separate operations, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully recovered significant caches of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in Kangpokpi District. In the general area of Kotzim, the recovery included one 9mm Carbine with magazine, one Single-Barreled Rifle, three Pull Mechanism Rifles, three Improvised Mortars, and two No. 36 Hand Grenades. In General Area Maohing Kuki, the recovery included one US-made M16 Rifle, one .303 Rifle, one CMG, one Lathod, three Pistols, one .22 Rifle, six bolt-action rifles, two single-barreled rifles, and three Improvised Projectile Launchers (Pumpi). The recovery also included magazines, live rounds, grenades, four Baofeng radio sets, and three bulletproof jackets.

During a joint cordon and search operation on August 27 in Haolenphai, Moreh, Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual suspected of extortion and weapon smuggling for VVEZ. A mobile phone suspected of containing incriminating material was recovered.

On August 28, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Kakching Police Commandos, apprehended an active KCP (T) cadre from Kakching DSA Road, Manipur. The individual was involved in extortion and intimidation of locals in Kakching Valley.

During another operation between Jairolpokpi and Mongbung villages, Jiribam District, on the same day, the force recovered five muzzle-loading single-barrel guns, 30 vials of gunpowder, 100 pieces of lead, two gunpowder filling rods, and one radio set used for making homemade shotgun cartridges.

On the same lines, on August 28, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Lamsang Police Station, apprehended an active cadre of KCP (People's War Group) from Lamsang, Imphal West District, Manipur.

On the same day, another joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Bishnupur Police Commandos, and Moirang Police following confirmed intelligence on the presence of arms and ammunition hidden by miscreants near Loktak Lake. The search resulted in the recovery of a cache comprising one self-loading rifle, one .303 rifle, two single-barreled rifles, one double-barreled rifle, and a seven-kilogram improvised explosive device. Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos also apprehended three active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Politbureau Standing Committee) from Lamsang in Imphal West District and Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching District. Six mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards were recovered and handed over to Imphal Police Station.

Similarly, again on August 28, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos apprehended an active KYKL (Oken) cadre from Bamon Leikai, Imphal East District, Manipur.

On the next day, on August 29, based on credible information regarding extortion activities by a member of the proscribed group PREPAK (Pro), a joint team of the Indian Army and Bishnupur Police Commandos launched an operation in the general area of Moirang. The joint force apprehended an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), who was a resident of Moirang, Konjengbam Maning Leikai. During preliminary questioning, the individual revealed that he had joined PREPAK (Pro) in January 2024 through one Leishangthem Hemanto and had undergone fifteen days of basic military training at Seijang in Imphal East. Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Indian Army and Tengnoupal Police, apprehended four active cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Border Pillar 86 along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal District.

The individuals were intercepted during an ambush based on intelligence inputs. These coordinated efforts by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

